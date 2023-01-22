Russian invaders tried to attack in small groups in Zaporizhzhia region, but were rejected - Ukrainian Defense Forces

Russian troops attempted to conduct an offensive in small groups in southern Ukraine, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, but were defeated and forced to retreat.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces Yevhen Yerin on the air of Suspilne.

He noted: "At the moment, the enemy is making some attempts to improve its tactical position in small groups. At some points he even managed to advance. But these attempts were stopped, and the enemy was forced to retreat."

Yeryn emphasized that the situation of Ukrainian troops has not changed at the moment.

"As for the accumulation of enemy forces. There is a certain reinforcement in certain areas. In general, the enemy's grouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been quite strengthened compared to the recent past. At the same time, it is impossible to talk about the creation of a powerful group capable of a full-scale offensive," he said.

