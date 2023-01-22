Johnson on tanks for Ukraine: "I was in Bucha. How is it even possible to escalate more?"

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is convinced that availability of modern weapons in Ukrainian army will not lead to escalation.

This was stated by him during a meeting with students and teachers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, which was also attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Presidental press office.

"This means we must provide tanks. I'm proud that we are the first country to send Challenger tanks, and we expect tanks from other countries. We want to get aircraft for the people of Ukraine, and we need better equipment, weapons of all kinds that will enable you to defend your country," the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said.

He also emphasized that the availability of modern weapons in the Ukrainian army will not lead to an escalation, as Russia is already using all available means on Ukrainian territory.

"I was in Bucha. How can we escalate the confrontation, where one side is already using the most advanced modern aircraft to bomb residential areas? Ukraine deserves all the help possible," the British MP emphasized.