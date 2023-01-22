Baerbock: Germany will not prevent Polish Leopard tanks from being supplied to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany would not prevent Poland from sending German-made tanks to Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Gazeta Polska, this was stated by Baerbock in an interview with the French TV channel TF1.

"So far, this question has not been raised, but if we were asked, we would not stand in the way of this," she emphasized.

Several countries want to send tanks to Ukraine, but German-made Leopard tanks cannot be sent without Germany's consent.

