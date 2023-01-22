Baerbock: Germany will not prevent Polish Leopard tanks from being supplied to Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Germany would not prevent Poland from sending German-made tanks to Ukraine.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Gazeta Polska, this was stated by Baerbock in an interview with the French TV channel TF1.
"So far, this question has not been raised, but if we were asked, we would not stand in the way of this," she emphasized.
Several countries want to send tanks to Ukraine, but German-made Leopard tanks cannot be sent without Germany's consent.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password