Ukraine is interested in Johnson’s support for our country in the world - Zelensky

Ukraine is interested in having Boris Johnson and people like him taking care of support matters for our country in the world.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, that was stated in video address on Sunday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today our friend Boris Johnson visited Ukraine - Kyiv, Bucha, Borodyanka. He is a man who does not need any special introduction. Together with him, we talked to students of the Shevchenko University. This is also quite symbolic - on our day, the Day of Unity. Symbolic because the struggle for freedom unites different people, different nations," Zelensky said.

According to him, "the free world has united in a way that it has not been united for a long time. It is very important to maintain unity. Do everything to ensure that people who value freedom are together, are effective. We are interested in Borys and other people like him to be involved in supporting Ukraine in the world, in fighting for freedom."

"All Ukrainians should remember this: the British contribution to our defense is extremely significant. I thank all the British, absolutely all our friends in Britain, the whole society for it. I thank Mr. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his powerful decisions, for his policies that make the free world stronger," he said.

