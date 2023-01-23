Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 23 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and thirty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The threat of Russian strikes using land-based, sea-based, and air-based missiles and "kamikaze drones" remains throughout Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 5 air strikes. Also, he carried out more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Continues offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction. In other directions, he leads the defense.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region and Vyiimka, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Stupochki, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Areas of Sopych, Kharkivka, and Popivka settlements in the Sumy region and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Pylna, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Starytsia, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Synkivka, Krokhmalne, and Kupiansk settlements of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka - Luhansk region.

On the Lymanskyi direction, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, Serebryansk forestry, and Kuzmyne in the Luhansk region were hit by fire.

Areas of 21 settlements were affected by fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Verkhnyokamianske, Krasnopolivka, Zalizne, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Mariinka came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired artillery and mortars in the Bohoiavlenka and Mykilsky areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 20 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vilne Pole, Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Huliaypole, Pavlivka, Novodanilivka, Stepove, Orihiv, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, in particular, the areas of Dudchany, Inhulets, Havrylivka, Burhunka, Monastyrske, Antonivka, and Kherson settlements were shelled by rocket-propelled grenades.

From January 18 to 21 of this year, reinforcements of the occupiers arrived in the settlements of Vynohradove and Brylivka of the Kherson region. The personnel was armed only with small arms, the means of personal protection, such as bulletproof vests, had only units, and military equipment was not imported.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Yes, the city hospital of Dniprorudne Zaporizhzhia region is full of wounded. Only recently, about 150 invaders have been delivered. At the same time, most of the hospital staff refused to cooperate with the occupiers, so doctors are sent from the Russian Federation.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day made 3 strikes on areas where the enemy was concentrated. An enemy UAV "Orlan-10" was also shot down. Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners hit 4 areas where the occupiers were concentrated and 3 ammunition depots.