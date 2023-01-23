ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 121,480 people (+720 per day), 3,150 tanks, 2,146 artillery systems, 6,276 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 23, 2023, are approximately 121,480 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.01.23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 121,480 (+720) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3150 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6276 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems - 2146 (+2) units,
  • MLRS - 447 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 220 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 287 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 277 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 1894 (+2),
  • cruise missiles - 749 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+1) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4936 (+4) units,
  • special equipment - 193 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

