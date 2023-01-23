"You say that we don’t give you enough. But you didn’t do anything to get all this," - American expert Karber

The most active lobbyist of Ukraine in the West since 2014, the president of the Potomac Foundation think tank, a well-known American military expert on defense, military strategy, nuclear weapons and national security, Professor Phillip Karber, who at one time worked as an external adviser to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Margaret Thatcher and NATO Secretary General Manfred Werner, head of the Department of Strategy at the Pentagon, spoke, in particular, about providing Western weapons to Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with "Fakty", Censor.NET reports.

When asked why they give Ukraine so many weapons so that we hold on, but do not go on the offensive, he answered:

"Yes, you really need a lot more weapons. You get them in small batches. For example, you were given 15 French tanks. Maybe you will get eight British Challengers soon. You will also be given 50 American Bradleys. You can use whatever you are given. But it seems to me that your Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, made a huge mistake a few months ago when he started criticizing the West for insufficient support.

I understand that you are given not so much that it has a significant effect on the course of hostilities. But I really want to emphasize once again the moment that drives me crazy. "Oh, you give so much that we can stand, but not enough to win. You in the West are watching Ukraine bleed."

Here I will be tougher. It's not our fault that you guys have been selling your defense industry products to third-world countries for profit instead of building up your own Armed Forces. Even after seven years since the start of this war, you have continued to do so. You produced long-range missiles. However, only four pieces were made. And now you say that we don't give you enough. But you didn't do anything to have all this. You should be ashamed."

Karber emphasized that he was always the biggest Ukrainian lobbyist so that we could get "a lot of things". However, according to him, in the end, we got even more than he expected.

"But I understand that others in the West are really annoyed by what you are asking since you did not develop your own modern technologies and did not produce weapons.

For example, your Kharkiv tank factory is one of the best factories in the world. Your designers took a T-72 tank, which had a very vulnerable turret, put a German gun on it, and made a place for ammunition behind the turret. And they turned it into an excellent tank that is perfect for your terrain. In my opinion, it would be great not only for you but also for the Baltic countries, for example. But you didn't start producing it, it was just a prototype," Karber noted.

In addition, he emphasized that Ukraine could make infantry fighting vehicles, moreover, much better than Bradley: "You had the technology for this. But you didn't do that either. So don't blame us. I am already silent about the fact that you did not mobilize and prepare when all the signs of the coming war were obvious six months before the invasion.

