Estonia gives all its 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine so that other countries have no excuses for not providing assistance to Ukraine, - Ambassador Kuusk

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said that his country will give all 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are giving all our 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to set a precedent in this way so that other countries will have no excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," the diplomat said.

According to the General Staff, the government of Estonia approved the next and currently the largest package of military aid to Ukraine with a total cost of 113 million euros:

- dozens of 155-mm FH-70 and 122-mm D-30 howitzers;

- thousands of 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

- hundreds of M2 "Karl-Gustaf" anti-tank grenade launchers with ammunition;

- means of supporting artillery units.

"Thus, the total military aid to Ukraine is more than 1% of Estonia's GDP. In addition, Estonia will continue to provide both basic and specialized training to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

"We are also grateful to our allies who joined the Tallinn Declaration and pledged to collectively seek an unprecedented package of grants, including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense equipment, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles for the defense of Ukraine.

Together, we will continue to support Ukraine to move from resistance to the expulsion of Russian troops from Ukrainian land, - the Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine noted," added the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

