Germany will fall into certain international isolation if it does not change its position regarding Leopard for Ukraine, - Polish MFA

Germany will find itself in a certain international isolation if it does not change its position on Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Arkadiusz Mularchyk stated this.

According to him, the statement of the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbock, that Germany would not mind if Poland hands over German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is a novelty, as such a position has not yet been voiced in Berlin.

"Germany, not agreeing to send tanks, falls into a certain international isolation and their position will be very weak if they continue to take this position," said the deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

He noted that Germany's position contradicts the principles of international law, territorial integrity, the sovereignty of countries, the rule of law, and human rights.

