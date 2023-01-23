Heads of foreign affairs of EU countries will discuss today transfer of tanks to Ukraine, - Borrell

Today, the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries will discuss the military support of Ukraine. In particular, the transfer of tanks is on the agenda.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, before the ministerial meeting, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that today's meeting of the European Council on Foreign Affairs will be devoted to military aid for Ukraine.

"We will start with the Ukrainian war. We will start with how to continue military support for Ukraine," Borrell said.

The diplomat added that the ministers will discuss the new tranche of military aid, as well as the level of support, taking into account the commitments that the EU countries undertook during the meeting in Ramstein. According to Borrell, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the discussion.

The head of the European diplomacy believes that the last meeting in the Rammstein format was productive. He emphasized that not only the transfer of tanks was discussed at it, but this issue will be on the agenda of the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs today.

Borrell hopes that a political decision regarding the tanks will be made, and a formal one will be agreed upon later.

