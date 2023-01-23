"Servant of people" Halimon bought estate in Pechersk much cheaper, - mass media. PHOTOS

The deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, 39-year-old Pavlo Halimon, found himself at the center of a high-profile scandal after purchasing a house-estate on the Pechersky Hills in the center of the capital. At the same time, the house cost significantly below its market value.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

As the publication notes, the luxurious house with a plot of land in the center of Kyiv was officially registered to another person, but the journalists managed to find out that it was Halimon who permanently lives in the estate.





According to the publication, Anastasia Kotelenets became the owner of the house last June. According to the sales contract, the house together with the land plot with an area of 10 acres was worth UAH 10,300,000, of which the cost of the house was UAH 6.5 million, and the plot was UAH 3.8 million. The seller was the bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Oleksandr Drabynko.

Analyzing real estate sites, we can conclude that similar houses near the Botanical Garden of a similar area are significantly more expensive - about 50-60 million hryvnias. For such a price, the people's deputy's neighbors are suitable - stars of show business, and people connected with power and big money.

However, the seller - a bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Oleksandr Drabynko, testified in the document that he considers the sale price specified in the contract to be profitable for him.

However, as it turned out, this is far from the only property of Kotelets. So, in 2021, she purchased 45 land plots in the Chernihiv region with a total area of about 80 hectares. The purchase price was not small: for example, for one plot with an area of 2 hectares, Anastasia paid UAH 29.8 thousand, for another similar area - UAH 30 thousand. It is interesting that there is no official data on who Kotelenets works for, it is only known that she graduated from the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management (IAUP).

Halimon and Kotelenets refused to comment to journalists on this issue.

Oleksandr Drabynko reported the following regarding the circumstances of the sale of the estate: "Yes, the house has indeed been sold.

My brother handled the sale through a realtor. I didn't care who they sold it to, I haven't used it since 2013, and I had to sell it at a really low price, because no one gave what they were asking for it for many reasons."