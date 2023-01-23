"There are currently no conditions for negotiations with Ukraine, neither de facto nor de jure", - Peskov
Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov denied the possibility of negotiations and stated that there are currently no conditions for this.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.
"There are currently no conditions for negotiations with Ukraine, either de facto or de jure," said the Russian dictator's spokesman.
According to Peskov, all countries that are "pumping up Kyiv with weapons" are responsible for this.
Putin's spokesman also said that the people of Ukraine "will pay for the pseudo-support of the West in the form of arms supplies."
