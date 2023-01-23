Russians mined almost 900,000 hectares of de-occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, - commander of "Tavria" group, Tarnavsky

In the south of Ukraine, the Russian invaders mined almost 900 thousand hectares of the liberated territories of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians are actively mining our captured territories.

The invaders managed to mine about 680,000 hectares in the part of the Kherson region liberated last year. This is only a rough estimate.

Another 200,000 hectares are mined areas of the Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

Tarnavsky noted that after the liberation of lands, their demining begins.

"Specialists of the Defense Forces in the Tauri direction go out every day on the hunt for the deadly legacy of the aggressor. They risk their lives every moment to make the liberated territories of Ukraine safe again. This makes us radically different from the enemy," he added.

