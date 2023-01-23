Next few weeks will determine our future, we need to provide support to Ukraine, we cannot let it down, - Michel

The next two to three weeks will be decisive for Ukraine and the world in general.

This was stated by the chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

"What happens in 2023, and much else depends on the next few weeks, is what will determine our future. We must be with Ukraine and provide them with all the support they need. We cannot let them down," he stressed.

According to Michel, Ukraine should receive tanks from the West and he supports their immediate transfer.

Michel added that there is a "hot debate" on this issue, including regarding their supply by Germany.

The head of the European Council emphasized that for Europe, the defeat of Ukraine in the war could become "an extremely dangerous precedent for the future."

"There cannot be a free and safe Europe without a free and safe Ukraine," the head of the European Council added.

