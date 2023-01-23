Western aid is very important to Ukraine now, as latest actions of Russian Federation indicate preparation of major offensive, - Minister of Defense of Estonia Pevkur

According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Western aid to Ukraine is extremely important now because Russia’s latest moves point to its preparations for a major offensive in the coming months.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this was reported by ERR.

"Why are the expectations [of providing tanks to Ukraine] so high - everyone understands that the next few months will be very critical.

The situation in Ukraine is difficult, Russia is concentrating new forces, and a lot of manpower has been brought in. And if you think about the appointment of [Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery] Gerasimov (commander-in-chief of Russian forces in Ukraine. - Ed.) instead of [General Serhiy] Surovikin, then this is explained not by the fact that Surovikin did not cope, but by the fact that Gerasimov can command all kinds of troops. These steps indicate that Russia is preparing for a major offensive," Pevkur said.

According to him, Russia is resorting to attrition tactics to reduce the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense.

Commenting on the supply of main battle tanks to Ukraine, which the Western allies failed to agree on at the negotiations at the Ramstein base in Germany, Pevkur noted that Germany may continue to allow the supply of its Leopard tanks. "The new [German] defense minister had little to say because they don't have an agreement in the coalition. They will look for it," Pevkur said.

According to Pevkur, the option in which other allies, for example, Poland, will supply German tanks to Ukraine without the consent of Berlin, is not a good decision.

"Changes will take place if tanks, combat vehicles, equipment provided by allies act as a single fist. I don't think that the unilateral provision of tanks will change anything for the better in the relations between the allies. Germany can shut down more, and we don't need that," said the Estonian Defense Minister.

Pevkur added that tanks are a very important combat component for Ukraine, and all other aid will not be able to compensate for their lack.

