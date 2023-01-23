President of European Council, Michel, called for speeding up negotiations on use of confiscated assets of Russian Federation for restoration of Ukraine

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, called on the capitals of the EU countries to speed up negotiations on the use of confiscated assets of the Russian central bank in the amount of $300 billion for the restoration of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, he said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

Michel said he wanted to explore the idea of actively managing the Russian central bank's frozen assets to generate profits that could then be channeled into rebuilding the country.

"It's a matter of justice and fairness. It has to be done according to legal principles - that's very clear," he said.

Michel noted that he expects a "certain impetus" from the EU leaders in the discussions. He added that, despite the legal obstacles to seizing assets, there is "a serious political interest in making progress on this issue and getting it done."

At the beginning of the war, the EU and its allies froze hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign currency reserves held in foreign accounts of the Russian central bank. EU officials later put forward the idea of confiscating these assets for use in rebuilding Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure.

Last September, Ukraine, Brussels, and the World Bank estimated the cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine at just under 350 billion euros. Since then, the likely cost has only increased as weekly Russian missile and drone attacks damage critical civilian infrastructure such as power plants and residential buildings.

