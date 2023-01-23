People’s deputies of Opposition platform Ponomariova, Korolevska, Solod, and Voloshyna will be deprived of their mandates early, - mass media

Several People’s Deputies from the former Opposition platform will be prematurely deprived of their mandates due to the presence of Russian passports.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to LB.ua by sources in the parliament.

As you know, Article 81, Clause 4 of the Constitution provides for the deprivation of the mandate in case of termination of citizenship or departure for permanent residence outside Ukraine.

"In the near future, we expect a new decree (of the president) on the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several People's Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from the former Opposition platform faction. Based on their possession of Russian passports," the source said.

According to him, it is about the following deputies:

- Oleksandr Ponomaryov;

- Natalia Korolevska;

- Yurii Solod;

- Oleh Voloshyn.

"Further - according to the plan of voting in the parliament for the early termination of their powers, as was already the case in January," the Verkhovna Rada predicts.

Also remind, during the meeting on January 13, the Rada voted for the early termination of the powers of People's Deputies Andrii Derkach, Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, and Renat Kuzmin.