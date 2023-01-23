It is too early to talk about complete turning point in war, but 2023 is year of our victory, - Skibitsky

Currently, it is too early to talk about a complete turning point in the war in favor of Ukraine, but the situation will change, and 2023 will be the year of our Victory.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Vadym Skibitsky, in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, it is too early to talk about a complete turning point in the war, but there are signs that the situation will change. 2023 is the year of our Victory. Our Victory is already in the fact that we have been defending our independence for almost a year in a war with a nuclear state that has greater mobilization and economic potential. This is Russia's strategic defeat, which not only we are talking about, but also the whole civilized world," he said.

According to Skibitsky, it is not only about victory on the battlefield, but also about victory in all other directions: such a powerful coalition of states, which supports Ukraine now, has never existed in the entire recent history of our country, and this is already a victory.

In addition, Skibitsky drew attention to the fact that Russia is currently conducting a powerful information campaign against our state in order to stretch our forces and frighten our population.

"You see how many Russian analysts who are currently working abroad talk about a 220,000-strong group on the territory of Belarus, and just recently they said that 150,000 were deployed there... In fact, they are not there. The group that is now, it is impossible to compare with what happened in February last year," said the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.