Unlocking ports for metal export will be boost to GDP growth, - Kalenkov

Ukraine seeks to expand the export agreement by adding metal products to the range of cargo sent through seaports.

If this can be achieved, it will be one of the most important victories of Ukraine on the economic and diplomatic front. After all, this will be an impetus for a significant increase in GDP, the country will receive about 5 billion in foreign exchange earnings, and the volume of production of metal products will increase to 45% from the current 15%. This was written by Oleksandr Kalenkov, the president of VP "Ukrmetalurgprom" in his column for MMC Center, Censor.NET informs.

"If we look at the macroeconomic indicators of the last 20-25 years, we will see a clear correlation between the fall or growth of Ukrainian GDP and the development of HMC. In some years, the production of HMC accounted for up to 50% of all Ukrainian exports, and in the pre-war year 2021, foreign trade in iron ore raw materials and metal products provided more than a third of foreign currency receipts to Ukraine ($22 billion) and was comparable to the export of agricultural products," Kalenkov writes.

He emphasized that HMC suffered the most from Russian aggression: the country lost the metallurgical giants "Azovstal" and MMK named after Ilyich in Mariupol, which smelted 40% of all Ukrainian steel in 2021, and control over a number of enterprises was lost.

"Because of this, the workload of metallurgical plants fell by 85% on average, at mining enterprises - by 75-80%. As a result, only 6.3 million tons of steel were produced in 2022, or 30% of the figure for 2021. And this - with taking into account the peaceful first two months," Kalenkov stressed.

Read more: Ukraine’s economy shrank by 30.4%. This is biggest drop since independence, - Ministry of Economy

The expert emphasized: in the current price conditions, Ukraine is underpaid by $420 million every month due to the impossibility of sending iron ore raw materials, cast iron, semi-finished products and finished metal products by sea.

"The increase in marine exports of MMC due to the unblocking of ports, according to preliminary and rather cautious estimates, will allow to restore the loading of metallurgical enterprises from the current 15% to at least 45% on average. On an annual basis, this will allow to receive more than $5 billion, the receipt of which in Ukraine will contribute to the strengthening of the hryvnia and slowing down the growth of consumer prices, as well as strengthening our defense capabilities," Kalenkov explained.

In addition, the resumption of production will allow the return of employees who were sent on forced vacations due to the shutdown of enterprises, and increase loading in related industries, including ports and "Ukrzaliznytsia", the expert summarized.

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko stated that Ukraine seeks to expand an important international agreement on the export of grain through sea ports, including the possibility of steel shipment. This will support the economy of the country affected by the Russian war and significantly increase GDP growth.