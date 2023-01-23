NABU on scandalous purchases for Ministry of Defense: Information is being investigated in criminal proceedings initiated before its publication

The information published in the media about possible abuses by the Ministry of Defense in purchasing food for the military is known to NABU and SAPO, it is being investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated on its own initiative

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of NABU.

"In view of the high-profile publications in the media about possible abuses by the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of food for the military, we inform you that the information presented is known to NABU and the SAPO, it is being investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated on its own initiative, before it is made public in the media," it says messages

As noted, among other things, the investigation is checking purchases worth more than UAH 13 billion.

Previous legal qualification - Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. Other details are the secret of the investigation.

