Rumors of alleged misunderstanding between heads of Defense Intelligence and Security Service are hostile narratives, - Defense Intelligence

All Ukrainian power structures are united in their desire to protect Ukraine from armed aggression and work in close cooperation.

This is stated in a post on Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the Defense Intelligence and the SSU "have a common vision regarding measures for the defense of the country."

"The heads of the two departments coordinate their actions and together plan and carry out the most complex operations to neutralize the enemy. In particular, today the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk held a joint working meeting. Its results will be seen by the Ukrainians and felt by the enemy in the near future. Rumors about the alleged misunderstanding between the heads of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SSU are hostile narratives that are refuted by the daily joint work to neutralize the enemy. All Ukrainians are united in their desire to defeat the enemy and liberate the occupied territories forever. Therefore, let's work together for Victory," the Defense Intelligence urges.

Read more: It is too early to talk about complete turning point in war, but 2023 is year of our victory, - Skibitsky

We will remind, in March 2022, the mass media reported that Denys Kireev, a member of the delegation during the first negotiations with the Russian Federation in Gomel, was killed during the detention by the Security Service of Ukraine, who was suspected of treason.

In January 2023, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Kireev was a full-time employee of the Defense Intelligence and had to delay the negotiation process in order to buy time. "I know very well all these people who executed him," said the head of the department.