Having crossed borders of Ukraine, Russia also crossed our "red lines", - PACE President Cox

Tinie Cox, who was elected today for the second time in a row as the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, said that Russia had crossed "red lines" when it invaded Ukrainian territory, and called on it to end the war as soon as possible.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The topic of war has dominated and will continue to dominate our agenda and activities - just as it dominates every day for every citizen of Ukraine. As we speak, the Ukrainian people continue to suffer and die in this war that should never have started and must end as soon as possible," said the PACE president.

After observing a moment of silence for the victims of Russian aggression, he stressed that this Russian war must never become "normal". "And we must never take our attention away from her," Cox added.

Read more: Two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopter, two missiles and Orlan-10 were destroyed - Air Force

He also recalled that the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly took "unprecedented" steps in response to the Russian invasion.

"Last year, we faced the beginning of an aggressive war launched by Russia against our member country Ukraine. And we jointly took unprecedented steps. A day after the invasion, we suspended Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, and three weeks later we expelled Russia from this organization due to gross violations of our charter, which obliges us all to maintain peace and security in Europe. By crossing the borders of Ukraine, Russia also crossed our "red lines," he said.

Cox pointed out that at the end of April last year, the PACE approved a proposal to establish a special tribunal to consider the crime of Russian aggression, and since then, support for the PACE proposal has only grown among member states and other international organizations.

He assured that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine will remain on the PACE agenda "until peace is achieved."