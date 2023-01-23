Germany does not exclude supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, consultations are ongoing, - government of Germany

In Germany, they continue to consider the possibility of transferring main battle tanks to Ukraine, but they are forced to take into account the mood of the population.

German government spokesman Steffen Gebeshreit said this at a briefing on Monday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Germany provides very powerful aid, in particular military aid. We will not leave the Ukrainians - this is the official position... We continue consultations. The federal government does not rule out the supply of Leopard tanks. We just haven't decided yet," Gebestreit emphasized.

Currently, according to him, it is about a "further qualitative step" and "it will not be a matter of a few months." There are arguments "for" and there are arguments for continuing the discussion, the spokesman said and urged not to "simplify" this discussion so that it looks like everyone is, they say, in favor of supplying Leopard tanks and only Germany is against.

"There are those who criticize, demand to act quickly, but the responsibility for the steps taken will be borne by the governments that make the decisions," Gebeshreit noted.

He acknowledged that public discussion plays an important role in the decisions of the German government, and emphasized that "the public must be involved in the discussion."

In Germany, the number of those who support the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine and those who oppose it is about the same. According to the government spokesman, the chancellor's position is balanced and well-received by the people.

Meanwhile, the pressure on the chancellor is growing at home and abroad. If on the international arena it is pressure from partners such as Poland, then internally - opposition conservatives and parties of the ruling coalition itself, in particular, the "Greens". A member of this party, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Burbok, said the day before in Paris that Berlin will not stand in the way of those countries that want to hand over their Leopard 2 to Ukraine. However, on Monday in Brussels, she did not repeat this position when journalists asked her about it. noting only that "if the Ukrainians lose this war, there will be no Ukraine", so it is necessary to help Ukraine.

Gebestreit reiterated that Berlin has not yet received an official request from Warsaw for permission to hand over tanks that are in service with the Polish army. When such a request is credible, it will be processed in accordance with the procedures.