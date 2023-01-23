There can be no place in future Ukraine for those who use state resources for their own enrichment - US Ambassador Brink

State resources should serve the people of Ukraine, and not be used by individuals for their own enrichment.

This was emphasized by the US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink, speaking before the start of the honorary lecture of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk, organized by the Kyiv Security Forum, which was founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine", Censor.NET reports.

"The USA fully supports Ukraine in your struggle for your future. The people of Ukraine have the right to choose their future," the ambassador emphasized. She recalled yesterday's address by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he emphasized that the strength of society and the state is based on justice and fairness, stressing that "there can be no going back to the past."

"There can be no place in future Ukraine for those who use state resources for their own enrichment. State resources must serve the people. People must understand their responsibility to each other and to the state. And these are not empty words. These are words that have deep roots in the values that Ukraine supports in its efforts to be a part of the Euro-Atlantic society," said Brink.

The US ambassador expressed hope that Ukrainian society and the government of Ukraine will mobilize after learning the lessons of the past and the losses they had to endure, including in the war. "The United States will continue to support Ukraine's efforts in establishing and establishing institutions that will work for the interests of the many, not the few," she stressed.

The diplomat emphasized that the US supports Ukraine in its existential struggle with the Russian Federation: "We will be your partners in this war against Russian aggression. We will support you in building a new future that will be worthy of the sacrifices you have made. We are very proud that you are our partners."

The US ambassador noted that this support will continue as long as necessary and expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory.