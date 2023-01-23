Polish government is outraged by statements of former head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sikorski about alleged "division of Ukraine"

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the opposition to dissociate itself from the words of former Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski about the alleged thoughts of the Polish authorities about the "partition of Ukraine" in the first days of the Russian invasion.

This is reported by PAP, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Sikorsky spoke on Radio Zet on Monday morning. Among other things, the topic of the war in Ukraine was raised. In particular, he was asked whether he believed that the "Law and Justice" the government had been thinking about dividing the territory of Ukraine for some time.

"I think that in the first ten days of the war, there was a moment of doubt when we all did not see how everything would turn out, that Ukraine might fall. If it were not for the heroism of Zelensky and the help of the West, different things could have happened," said Sikorski.

The head of the Polish government reacted to this statement, noting that such words are no different from Russian propaganda.

"The former Minister of Foreign Affairs should weigh his words. I expect him to renounce these shameful statements. I call on the opposition to distance itself from Radoslav Sikorski's statement," Morawiecki said.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller also criticized Sikorski: "Don't measure people by your standards. It was your policy aimed at restarting relations with the Russian Federation. It was your government that met with Putin in Moscow."

It should be noted that the topic of Poland's alleged territorial claims against Ukraine is regularly raised by Russian propaganda.

It will be recalled that in November, the ruling party of Poland "Law and Justice" presented a draft law on the creation of a special commission that would investigate Russia's influence on Poland's internal politics in 2007-2022.

Among the decisions that the commission will be able to make, the annulment of administrative decisions issued as a result of Russian influence is foreseen; prohibition of performing functions related to the disposal of state funds for a period of up to 10 years; annulment and ban on obtaining a "good faith check" for 10 years.

The commission is expected to be established in early 2023.