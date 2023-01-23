In matters of tanks, last half step remains to be taken, we are at final stage, - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that "the last half step" remains to be taken in the matter of Ukraine receiving tanks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the matter of tanks, the last half step remains to be taken. We have already received the British Challenger, which they said was impossible. We are already receiving the French light tanks for the time being. We hear that France is considering the provision of Leclerc tanks. I have no doubt that the Leopard will also come to us will arrive, we are at the final stage," Kuleba said.

The minister noted that providing Ukraine with any type of weapons was problematic for Germany.

"Such a country has specifics, it must be taken into account. But, in the end, we always got the necessary result, and we will get it this time as well," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence.