Russians shell a large family’s house in Sumy region, one woman killed

There were 10 "hits" from cannon artillery. People were injured and taken to hospital. Mother of the family was killed.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"One woman was killed and two more people were wounded by Russian shelling of a large family's house in the Esman community. There were 10 hits from cannon artillery, one of the shells struck the house of local residents," he wrote.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, it is currently known that a young woman died at the site of the explosion. Two more wounded are being evacuated to the nearest hospital.

See more: Rioters hit center of Vorozhba in Sumy region, there is destruction, damaged tracks, gas pipelines and electric lines, - RMA. PHOTOS