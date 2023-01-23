ENG
Poland intends to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine regardless of other countries’ decisions - Rau

Poland plans to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, regardless of what decision other countries make on this issue.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"We are going to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. We will keep in touch with the German government on this issue. But regardless of the other countries' decisions, we are determined to deliver these tanks as promised," the Polish Foreign Minister emphasized.

It should be noted that Germany has not yet made a decision enabling other countries to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

