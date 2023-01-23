We see what forces Russia is accumulating and know how to respond - Zelensky

In his video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on situation at front.

The President reported, that he had several detailed conversations with army commanders on Monday about the situation in the operational directions, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Fierce fighting continues in the main operational areas, including in Donbas. Enemy shelling and assaults are going on around the clock. But the battle for Donbas continues. The battle for the South continues. We see what forces Russia is amassing and we know how to respond," Zelensky said.

Speaking about the situation in the rear settlements, the President reminded that the war in the country continues and this reality should not be ignored.

"Sometimes it seems that someone in the rear cities has completely forgotten about the war and began to ignore reality, using the protection of our heroes. Ignoring the war is a luxury that no one can afford," Zelensky emphasized.

