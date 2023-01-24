Enemy is advancing in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, attacks in area of 11 settlements were repulsed, - General Staff

The three hundred and thirty-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. During the day, the Russian occupier launched 9 missile strikes on populated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as 27 airstrikes. Also, the enemy launched 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to attack in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, despite numerous losses on their side. In the Kupian direction, he conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, all enemy attacks were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy is defending in the Lyman, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of populated areas: Chervonopivka, Luhansk region; Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

"The enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the contact line. Areas of the populated areas of Buchky, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of the Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Kozache, Sopych, Kucherivka were hit by shelling from the entire spectrum of artillery. Civilians died. Studenok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stukalyvka, Vorozhba, Yunakivka, Volfyne of the Sumy region; as well as Guriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Slobozhanske, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zemlianki, Novomlynsk, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe of the Kharkiv region," the message reads.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Kruhliakivka of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Kuzmyne of the Luhansk region.

According to the General Staff, in the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyiimka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, New York of Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery, tanks, and mortars.

In the Avdiivsk direction, the areas of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy fired tanks, artillery, and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

It is also reported that in the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of populated areas were affected by artillery fire, in particular: Komyshuvakha in the Donetsk region, as well as Chervone, Huliaypol, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers shell the civilian population every day. The regions of the settlements of Antonivka, Kherson region, and the city of Kherson have been shelled again by rocket systems of salvo fire and barrel artillery.