Three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were destroyed in half hour of anti-aircraft combat, - Air Force

Defenders of Ukraine continue to destroy enemy military equipment in the eastern direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"For half an hour of anti-aircraft combat from 00:00 to 00:30 on January 24, 2023, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters in the eastern direction," the message says.

Read more: Two enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, Ka-52 attack helicopter, two missiles and Orlan-10 were destroyed - Air Force