Germany will not block export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, - Borrell

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Germany will not block the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by third countries.

"It seems that Germany is not going to ban the export of these weapons if some of the EU members states that have them want to send them," he said.

Borrell also outlined the details of the recently approved EU military aid package for Ukraine for 500 million euros, plus another 45 million euros for a military training mission for Ukrainian forces.

Thus, the total amount of military support to Ukraine from the EU is 3.6 billion euros, Borrell said, adding that the total amount of support to Ukraine from the bloc - including military, financial, economic, and humanitarian aid - currently stands at 49 billion euros.

