Simonenko was dismissed from post of Deputy Prosecutor General, - Office of Prosecutor General
Oleksii Simonenko was dismissed from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.
"Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin signed an order on voluntary dismissal from the administrative position of Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko," the message reads.
According to the media, at the end of 2022, Symonenko went on vacation to Spain.
