Loud explosion rang out in Mariupol, after which mass movement of occupiers’ rotorcraft began, - Andriushchenko
An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Mariupol. It was heard in the area of the residential complex, where the Russians usually deployed air defense systems.
This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.
"Mariupol. Narsheti, good morning! At 8:40 a.m. a loud explosion of arrival in the suburbs of the occupying residential complex "Nevsky". Where the occupiers usually deployed air defense systems. Immediately after the explosion, a mass movement of helicopters," the message reads.
Currently, the details of the explosion are being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password