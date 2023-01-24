Loud explosion rang out in Mariupol, after which mass movement of occupiers’ rotorcraft began, - Andriushchenko

An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Mariupol. It was heard in the area of the residential complex, where the Russians usually deployed air defense systems.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Narsheti, good morning! At 8:40 a.m. a loud explosion of arrival in the suburbs of the occupying residential complex "Nevsky". Where the occupiers usually deployed air defense systems. Immediately after the explosion, a mass movement of helicopters," the message reads.

Currently, the details of the explosion are being clarified.

