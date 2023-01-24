14,578 children were deported by Russians from Ukraine after full-scale invasion. INFOGRAPHICS

Since February 24, 2022, 14,578 children have been deported from Ukraine by the occupiers.

This was reported in the Office of the Ombudsman, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, according to the data of the children's search portal "Children of War", as of January 24, 2023, 343 children are considered missing, and 9,206 children have been found.

According to the information of juvenile prosecutors, 459 children died and more than 914 were injured of various degrees of severity in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression.

