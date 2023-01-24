ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5997 visitors online
News
13 983 56

Today, Cabinet of Ministers will dismiss five heads of RMA, - media. DOCUMENT

кабмин

At the meeting on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the dismissal of 5 heads of regional state administrations.

This is evidenced by the list of personnel issues submitted for consideration by the government, which is at the disposal of the UP, Censor.NET informs.

We are talking about the heads of Dnipropetrovsk (Valentyn Reznichenko), Zaporizhzhia (Olexandr Starukh), Kyiv (Oleksii Kuleba), Sumy (Dmytro Zhyvytsky) and Kherson (Yaroslav Yanushevych) regional administrations.

According to the publication, Reznichenko submitted an application for dismissal himself, as for the other heads of the RMA, it is said that they were dismissed by the agreement of the parties.

Today, Cabinet of Ministers will dismiss five heads of RMA, - media 01

Also, the issue of dismissal of several deputy ministers should be considered, in particular - Vyacheslav Shapovalov, involved in the food scandal in the Ministry of Defense, who resigned today.

Previously, Censor.NET, citing its own sources, wrote that Zhyvytsky, Reznichenko, Starukh, and Yanushevich are involved in criminal cases.

Read more: Zhyvytsky, Reznichenko, Starukh, and Yanushevych are involved in criminal cases, - source

Author: 

Cabinet of Ministers (1015) firing (393) Reznychenko (211) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130) Oleksii Kuleba (47) Starukh (85) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 