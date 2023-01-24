Today, Cabinet of Ministers will dismiss five heads of RMA, - media. DOCUMENT

At the meeting on January 24, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the dismissal of 5 heads of regional state administrations.

This is evidenced by the list of personnel issues submitted for consideration by the government, which is at the disposal of the UP, Censor.NET informs.

We are talking about the heads of Dnipropetrovsk (Valentyn Reznichenko), Zaporizhzhia (Olexandr Starukh), Kyiv (Oleksii Kuleba), Sumy (Dmytro Zhyvytsky) and Kherson (Yaroslav Yanushevych) regional administrations.

According to the publication, Reznichenko submitted an application for dismissal himself, as for the other heads of the RMA, it is said that they were dismissed by the agreement of the parties.

Also, the issue of dismissal of several deputy ministers should be considered, in particular - Vyacheslav Shapovalov, involved in the food scandal in the Ministry of Defense, who resigned today.

Previously, Censor.NET, citing its own sources, wrote that Zhyvytsky, Reznichenko, Starukh, and Yanushevich are involved in criminal cases.

