Cabinet of Ministers agreed to dismissal of Reznichenko, Starukh, Kuleba, Zhivytsky and Yanushevich, - Nemchinov
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of five heads of the RMA.
This was reported by Cabinet Minister Oleh Nemchinov, Censor.NET reports.
"The draft decrees of the President of Ukraine on the dismissal of:
- Valentyn Reznichenko – Dnipropetrovsk RMA;
- Oleksandra Starukha – Zaporizhzhia RMA;
- Oleksii Kuleba – Kyiv RMA;
- Dmytro Zhivytskyi - Sumy RMA;
- Yaroslav Yanushevych - Kherson RMA," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password