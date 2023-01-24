ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5997 visitors online
News
24 304 103

Cabinet of Ministers agreed to dismissal of Reznichenko, Starukh, Kuleba, Zhivytsky and Yanushevich, - Nemchinov

кабмін

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of five heads of the RMA.

This was reported by Cabinet Minister Oleh Nemchinov, Censor.NET reports.

"The draft decrees of the President of Ukraine on the dismissal of:

- Valentyn Reznichenko – Dnipropetrovsk RMA;
- Oleksandra Starukha – Zaporizhzhia RMA;
- Oleksii Kuleba – Kyiv RMA;
- Dmytro Zhivytskyi - Sumy RMA;
- Yaroslav Yanushevych - Kherson RMA," the message reads.

See more: Today, Cabinet of Ministers will dismiss five heads of RMA, - media. DOCUMENT

Author: 

Reznychenko (211) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130) Oleh Nemchinov (8) Oleksii Kuleba (47) Starukh (85) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 