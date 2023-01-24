$400,000 bribe for Lozynsky: HACC arrested organizer of scheme with bail of UAH 100 million

On Tuesday, January 24, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court fully satisfied the request of the NABU detective and imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of 100,000,472 UAH to the alleged organizer of the provision of undue benefits to the former Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the HACC.

The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom. The term of detention is until March 24, 2023, inclusive.

As journalist Oleh Novikov clarified on Telegram, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested businessman Serhiy Kryvy, who is suspected of organizing the transfer of $400,000 in illegal benefits to Vasyl Lozinsky, the former deputy minister of community development, territories, and infrastructure. The alternative is a 100 million hryvnia deposit.

The petition against Lozynskyi is still being heard in the anti-corruption court. The NABU and specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office ask to take him into custody.

