In battle against occupiers near Bakhmut, Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar died. PHOTOS

Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, who after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation came to the defense of Ukraine, died in the battles against the occupiers near Bakhmut.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Herashchenko.

Dmytro Sharpar was 25 years old, he was born in Kharkiv.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, he performed in a pair with Anastasia Pobizhenko. The pair were silver medalists of the championship of Ukraine (2015–2016), two-time medalists of the championship of Ukraine among juniors (2014–2015), participants of the youth Olympic games (entered the top 10).

Read more: Aggression of Russian Federation did not begin in 2022, but in 2014, - PACE resolution