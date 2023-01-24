Over 90% of Ukrainians trust veterans of current war and ATO, - survey

In Ukraine, 95% of surveyed citizens trust the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most, 93% - veterans of the current war, and 95% - veterans of the ATO (JFO) of 2014-2021

This is evidenced by survey data of the Rating Sociological Group, Censor.NET informs.

In August 2022, 30% of people believed that veterans are those who fought during the Second World War, now 21% believe that veterans are young people. Another 55% are convinced that veterans are middle-aged people. The level of those who considered themselves veterans of the Second World War decreased to 7%.

"We conducted the first sociological survey with the Rating group in August 2022. We recorded the most important questions and indicators in order to effectively build veteran policies. In six months, we conducted a number of campaigns and programs. They launched a campaign to create the image of a veteran, "Yes, I am a veteran", to show that young people are currently fighting. And already in the January survey, significant changes were seen. We are moving away from Soviet narratives," says Ruslana Velychko-Trifonyuk, acting executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans' Fund.

For half a year, the overall percentage of trust in veterans is from 92% to 93%. At the same time, there are slight fluctuations with the "total trust" indicator. The number of those who "rather trust" has increased. This is a positive dynamic that shows a gradual increase in confidence.

"According to the results of this year's survey, we can see that the number of Ukrainians who support the provision of benefits and business support for veterans has increased by 10%. Now 65% of those surveyed support such a veteran policy, compared to 55% in August. It is already important to develop mechanisms for supporting veteran businesses at the state level. today. Veterans create jobs and reserve places for their brothers in their projects. This is how we are already laying the groundwork for solving problems with the employment of military personnel who will return to civilian life," says Nataliya Kalmykova, executive director of the Ukrainian Veterans' Fund.

Watch more: Zelensky congratulated US Veterans Day: Your example inspires Ukrainians. VIDEO