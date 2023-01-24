Type of aircraft that Ukraine will probably receive from allies has already been determined - Ihnat

It is already known in fact what type of aircraft Ukraine will receive from the allies and what are the terms of personnel training.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

"We asked to give Ukraine such a weapon as a multi-purpose aircraft even at the beginning of the invasion of Russia. This is understandable, because without aviation, without reliable air cover, it is very difficult to conduct any combat operations at all," he emphasized.

According to Ihnat, the aviation topic has never left the agenda. The issue of the supply of aircraft is constantly raised by the higher military leadership of Ukraine and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

This topic is also constantly discussed by Ukrainian representatives in various international circles.

Read more: Pistorius after the meeting with Stoltenberg: Situation regarding tanks has not changed

"Our military pilots went to the United States, funds were allocated for the training of our pilots... That is, the aviation topic never left the agenda. The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to Ukraine and the corresponding terms of personnel training have already been determined," he said.

Ignat explained that it is not only about the training of the flight crew, but also about the training of aviation engineers.

"This is an extremely important component that cannot be dispensed with. That is why this process is not as simple as the preparation of the infrastructure - here, too, the Ministry of Infrastructure will be involved in order to prepare the infrastructure of our military airfields to receive such equipment. All efforts are being made in order to make our dream of switching to this plane come true as soon as possible," he added.