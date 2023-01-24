Every day, aviation of Armed Forces strikes 10-20 strikes on enemy positions, - Ihnat

Every day, Ukrainian aviation carries out up to 20 group strikes on the positions of the Russian military along the entire front line.

This was said in the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat,Censor.NET informs with reference to "Ukrinform".

In particular, he emphasized that Ukrainian aviation is working very intensively, especially given the numerous superiority of the enemy.

"Not only the occupiers, but also our aviation makes 10-20 group strikes every day on positions along the entire front line. They fly under the cover of fighter jets because the fighter jets attack the enemy's air defense equipment in order to facilitate the work of bombers and attack aircraft. Our guys are working very intensively in this direction, despite the fact that the enemy aviation group exceeds ours by five times," Ihnat said.

