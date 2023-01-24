Biden is ready to transfer Abrams tanks to Kyiv to influence Germany - Sky News Arabia

The US is ready to transfer 10 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to unblock supplies from other countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News Arabia.

According to the publication, the representative of the Pentagon said that Biden is ready to deliver 10 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in order to increase the pressure on Germany, so that it, in turn, starts supplying Leopard.

It will be reminded, this morning the German government received a request from Poland about the re-export of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz volunteered to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine only if the US supplied Abrams.

