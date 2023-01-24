Next weeks and months will be decisive for Ukraine, especially in Donbas - Kirby

The coming weeks at the front will be decisive for Ukraine. In particular, this applies to hostilities on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was stated by the coordinator of strategic communication of the White House for national security and defense, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to the representative of the White House, Poland and Germany are important interested parties in supporting Ukraine. It was about the supply of Leopard 2 tanks.

"They know what is at stake, and they very openly support Ukraine. We all know that the coming weeks and months will be decisive for Ukraine, especially in Donbas. And we know that weapons are something that Ukrainians will continue to need. We are working together to deliver military aid as soon as possible," Kirby said in an interview with RMF.

Read more: In Berdiansk, car with traitor Mamai, who organized pseudo-referendum and "surrendered" patriots to occupiers, was blown up. She is in hospital, Fedorov. PHOTOS