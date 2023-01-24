ENG
US may provide Ukraine with "significant number" of Abrams tanks to unlock Leopard 2 supply, - WSJ

The administration of US President Joe Biden is inclined to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports this with reference to sources.

"The announcement will be part of a broader diplomatic agreement with Germany, according to which Berlin will agree to send a smaller number of its own Leopard 2 tanks, as well as approve the supply of more German-made tanks by Poland and other countries," the publication notes.

Meanwhile, the White House declined to comment.

"The change in the US position followed a conversation on January 17 between President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which Mr. Biden agreed to consider providing Abrams tanks in defiance of the Pentagon's decision. A senior German official said the issue had been the subject of intense negotiations between Washington and Berlin for more than a week and appears to be on the way to a resolution," the WSJ notes.

