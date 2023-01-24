12 countries agree to hand over 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv during Ramstein meeting, ABC News

During the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein "format), twelve countries agreed to provide Ukraine with LEOPARD 2 last week if the German government agrees to re -export.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to "Euro Integration", this was reported by a high-ranking Ukrainian official in an interview with ABC News

According to the source, in addition to Poland and Finland, which have publicly agreed to transfer part of their Leopard 2, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are also ready to provide tanks. However, in order for the "tank coalition" to continue discussing this issue, Germany's consent is needed.

As the manufacturer of the Leopard 2, Germany must approve an export license if the countries want to supply some of their tanks to a third country.

A Ukrainian correspondent for ABC News explained that Ukraine is running out of ammunition for Soviet-era tanks and is unable to produce new ammunition, "so that forced us to find an alternative way."

He praised Britain's decision to provide 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks, saying it helped "break through the wall" in terms of supplying tanks from other countries.