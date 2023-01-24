Enemy continues its offensive in Bakhmut direction, in Lyman and Avdiivka directions all attacks are repulsed, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 24, 2023.

"Glory to Ukraine! Russia's large-scale invasion continues for 335 days. During the day, the enemy carried out 5 missile strikes on civilian objects in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, and 13 airstrikes. Also, he carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of Russian air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, suffering numerous losses. In the Lyman and Avdiivka directions, he conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, all enemy attacks were repulsed. The Russian occupiers are defending in the Kupiansk, Novopavliv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

The enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the contact line. Areas of more than 30 settlements were subjected to tank, mortar, and artillery shelling. Among them are Huta-Studenetska, Buchki, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Sopych, Kucherivka, Studenok, Kozache, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stukalyvka, Vorozhba, Volfine, Yunakivka of the Sumy region, as well as Basove, Huryiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Vesele, Vovchansk, Varvarivka and Hryhorivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, Kislivka, Berestovka of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervopopivka, Terny, and Yampolivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, more than 20 settlements were hit by fire from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery. In particular, Spirne, Berestovka, Bilogorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Mayorsk, New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Mykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, and Velika Novosilka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 20 settlements were affected by tank and artillery fire, namely: Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil in the Donetsk region, as well as Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Novodanilivka and Vesele in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers continue to shell the civilian population. Areas of settlements of Havrilivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Vesele, Burgunka, Antonivka, Dniprovske of Kherson region, and the city of Kherson were hit by multiple rocket launchers, barrel artillery, and mortars.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukrainian Crimea, the Russian Federation continues covert mobilization measures at the expense of local residents - citizens of Ukraine. In particular, in the city of Sevastopol, from January 20, 2023, Russian military commissariats have been assigned the task of replenishing Russia's losses in the so-called "special military operation" at the expense of local civilians from units of the Black Sea Fleet. All civilian employees are required to fill out forms where they must indicate information about their military rank in reserve and the presence of a driver's license.

The Russian occupiers continue to suffer colossal losses in the battles of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. More than 450 wounded occupiers are being treated in the city hospital of the occupied city of Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia region. Vasylivska district hospital of Zaporizhzhia region is also full of wounded Russian occupiers.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 8 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as 3 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Within 30 minutes, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters, which were performing tasks in the area of Yevhenivka settlement, Volnovasky District, Donetsk Region, during the current day. Also, in the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-25. Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 8 areas where the occupiers were concentrated during the day.

Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.