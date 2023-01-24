Higher Administrative Court places ex-Deputy Minister of Community Development Lozynskyi under house arrest

Supreme Anti-Corruption Court imposes house arrest on former Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to court session

As noted, the house arrest will remain in force until March 22. Lozynskyi is obliged to appear before the investigator and in court, not to discuss the circumstances of the case with other defendants, to hand over his passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

High Anti-Corruption Court judge Yaroslav Shkodin decided not to put the former official suspected of corruption in custody. However, the judge believes that Lozynskyi's suspicion is grounded, and that such a measure of restraint eliminates all the risks.

Earlier, Censor.NET's sources reported that NABU detained Lozynskyi, the acting Minister of Community and Territorial Development, for obtaining a $400,000 bribe.

Later, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine confirmed that Lozynskyi was suspected of embezzling budget funds and was fired.

Earlier, on January 24, Supreme Anti-Corruption Court arrested Serhiy Kryvyi, the alleged organizer of a bribe to the former Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, with an alternative of bail of UAH 100,000,472.

The HACC also imposed on Roman Kitner in the case of bribery of former Deputy Minister of Community Development Vasyl Lozynskyi a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 805,200 as bail.

Mykola Lukashyk, Kryvyi's accomplice, who controlled the companies with which the supply contracts were concluded, was sentenced to arrest with an alternative of bail of almost UAH 27 million.