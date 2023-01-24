Thanked Macron for breakthrough decision to provide Ukraine with tanks and air defense systems - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked French President for breakthrough decision of providing light tanks and for further strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, in particular, with advanced air defense systems.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram.

"In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, I thanked him for the breakthrough decision to provide light tanks and for further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular, with advanced air defense systems. We also discussed diplomatic steps to end the war. I also emphasized that athletes from Russia have no place at the Olympic Games in Paris," the statement said.

