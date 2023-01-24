Issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine will be resolved "in coming days" - US State Department

An issue of supplying modern Western tanks to Ukraine will be resolved soon.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to CNN, this was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

She was asked to answer a question about what is happening with the possible supply of Leopard or Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

"I think you will see some of these issues resolved in the coming days... It is difficult for everyone. Each country, as President Biden said, has to make its own decision about what weapons it wants to provide," the official emphasized.

